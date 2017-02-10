'Love a Local' campaign uses local artists to celebrate local businesses

Starting on Valentine’s Day you’re going to be seeing some new additions in the Lowcountry, nine-foot letters all hand painted by local artists.

The Lowcountry Local First Non Profit is recognizing the local businesses by placing 10 letters spelling out, Love A Local, across the Charleston area.

Each letter will have the #lovealocal hashtag and people are encouraged to use the letter as a way to give their favorite local business a shout out.

For the woman helping put this together, she said this is just a way to give back to the businesses that serve their local area.

“We obviously love everything local, and anything that makes this place so special and unique to call home," said Jordan Amaker with Lowcountry Local First."So the local business community is at the core of that and the foundation of our local economy and why we’re the number one city in the world. So we love our local businesses for that reason and see the arts and the art industries here as a huge component of that as well.”

For the local artists, ten have been selected to paint the letters that will be displaying in front of local businesses in their community.

“A lot of us work in our own studios, and things like that so being able to be out and sharing what we do maybe in a different format and maybe with people who don’t normally see it will be a really excellent thing to do with the letter,” Kristen Solecki said.

The letters will be scattered across Mt. Pleasant, Park Circle, John’s Island, and the peninsula starting on Valentines.

They will be displayed for a month.

