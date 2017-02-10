Dispatch: North Charleston police responding to robbery at Family Dollar

Summerville PD says the person pictured is the same person wanted for a robbery at the Shell gas station on Boone Hill Road on Jan.18 Source: Summerville Police Department

North Charleston police are currently responding to a robbery call at a Family Dollar store, dispatch confirms.

The robbery took place at the Family Dollar in the 8900 block of University Boulevard, they say.

Police say a man entered the store on University Boulevard armed with a silver revolver and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the business.

The suspect was last seen running toward Fernwood Drive and possibly entering a blue unknown make or model vehicle, they say.

The suspect is described as being 5'08'', 130lbs, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans with a white doctors mask around his face and armed with a silver revolver.

The Summerville Police Department says this suspect is the same suspect who robbed a Shell gas station on Boone Hill Road on Jan. 18.

On Jan. 18 Summerville Police responded to an armed robbery at a Shell gas station at 600 Boonehill Road in reference to a light skin subject utilizing a gun to rob the store, they say. The suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt, a black mask, dark pants and dark shoes, approximately 5'08, 150 pounds.

This is the second Family Dollar in Charleston that has been robbed in two days.

Anyone with information should call NCPD at (843) 554-5700 or Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.