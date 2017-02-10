One suspect caught, another sought after residents thwart break-ins

From left to right: Summers and Calloway. (Source: OCSO)

Lowcountry investigators have arrested one person and are looking for another after residents at an apartment complex called police after seeing some suspicious activity.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's office has charged 20-year-old Jeremy Summers with breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of tampering with a vehicle, and criminal conspiracy.

Bond was set on the Lawton Road man during a hearing Friday at $7,250 total.

Warrants have also been obtained for 20-year-old Corey Calloway of Representative Circle in Orangeburg. Investigators say Calloway is being sought on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of tampering with a vehicle.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that around 2 a.m. Thursday residents of Glenfield Apartments called law enforcement after spotting two men attempting to enter vehicles parked at the Columbia Road property.

"Arriving deputies spotted two males fleeing through a nearby wooded area," OCSO officials said."One of the suspects was apprehended after a brief foot chase."

According to investigators, witnesses at the scene identified the subject as one of the two males attempting to enter cars.

"The owner of one car said his had been entered but nothing appeared to have been taken," OCSO officials said.

If anyone has information on the location of Calloway, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

