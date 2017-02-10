Deputies: 19-year-old arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 19-year-old after he allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a 14-year-old.

Tyler Chase Ashton Loyd was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor in the second degree, according to deputies.

On Dec. 15 2016, while in the College Park area of Berkeley County, Loyd allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual activity with a 14-year-old, they say.

The information was provided to the Berkeley County Sheriff's detectives who issued a warrant for the arrest of Loyd.

Loyd was located and arrested without incident.



Shortly after the arrest Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives spoke to Loyd, which led authorities to charge Loyd with additional criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor charge in Lexington County, they say.

Loyd was booked into Lexington County and will be awaiting extradition back to Berkeley County.

