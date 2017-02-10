First annual 'One Night' holds prom for those with special needs

Lowcountry residents danced the night away at "One Night" on Friday evening.

The event was held at Westview Primary School in Goose Creek.

It is the first annual prom for those with special needs.

Westview was transformed into a picturesque prom scene Friday night.

“I’m excited that I can do these types of events. I like it,” One Night attendee Dominique Porcher said.

Billy Harmon is the pastor of Church at Goose Creek, which organized the event.

He said they got the idea last year at Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine event.

“We just really loved the idea and just felt like we really needed the same here in Berkeley County,” Harmon said.

Harmon has a special connection to the cause.

His 24-year old daughter has special needs.

"I certainly understand how it is being in a family where you’re raising a special needs child," Harmon said. "It doesn’t affect just the child it affects the whole family.”

More than 90 people with special needs in the Berkeley County area enjoyed their magical prom night with their entire family.

“Just an opportunity to relax and all have a good time together,” Harmon said.

“I’m excited that I have the opportunity to spend the day with Hannah because I love Hannah,” Porcher said while getting her makeup applied next to her friend.

“I would never have a friend like [Porcher] if it hadn’t been for the places I’ve been,” Hannah Harmon, another One Night Attendee, said.

They were able to take a ride in a limo, get their hair and makeup done, shoes shined, and much more. The event was filled with activities for all to enjoy.

“Even though I don’t know how to put makeup on, I still I love it,” Porcher said with a laugh while a cosmetologist applied her eyeshadow.

“The big thing is going to be the dance," Pastor Harmon said. "We just want them to have a great time dancing and celebrating.”

Harmon said it is important to recognize the role these special men and women play in our lives.

“Many times they’re a neglected part of our communities and we just go about life and we forget to think about just how important they really are,” Harmon said.

Pastor Harmon says after this turnout it will be a reoccurring annual event.

