Law enforcement agencies working to solve string of dollar store robberies

Several law enforcement agencies are working together after a string of Dollar General and Family Dollar robberies.

There have been several in the past two months in locations including Summerville, West Ashley, and McClellanville.

The latest ones were Thursday night at Family Dollar in Ravenel and another on Friday afternoon at a Family Dollar in North Charleston on University Boulevard.

The boyfriend of one of the workers said his girlfriend was the only one working at the time of the latest incident. It was a scary situation for the both of them and he is thankful she was not hurt.

Many shoppers arrived at the University Boulevard Family Dollar having no idea why it was closed after police say it was robbed around 3 p.m.

"I was coming here to get a couple of things after work and it's closed, I see the note on the door," Annette said.

A note that said the store would reopen at 6 p.m. and it did. Some shoppers say it was just a matter of time before it happened after hearing of several other recent robberies at dollar stores.

For Annette it was a surprise.

"It's pretty sad, really sad, shocked really," she said.

Police say a man entered the store on University Boulevard armed with a silver revolver and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the business.

Police say the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a white surgical mask. Authorities say the suspect was last seen running toward Fernwood Drive and possibly entering an unknown blue vehicle.

The Summerville Police Department says this is the same suspect who robbed a Shell gas station on Boone Hill Road last month.

"We can just pray, thank God no one was hurt or killed and I just pray for those who were here today," Annette said.

Charleston County deputies are working with North Charleston, Georgetown County and SLED in response to the recent robberies at Family Dollars and Dollar Generals across the area.

They're investigating which robberies are connected and which aren't. Deputies have recently been checking in with store staff on previously targeted locations.

"When these stores come up in your local neigborhood, they really mean a lot to us, they mean a lot," Annette said.

Deputies say if you are shopping in a store while a robbery is taking place you should stand still and avoid the suspect so you don't get hurt.

Authorities say if you see any suspicious activity, like someone sitting in the parking lot for a long time, you should always report it. It could help solve crimes. Often times a person robbing a store has visited the area before.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.