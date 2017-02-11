Norfolk Takes Down Stingrays In Final Minute

A last-minute goal by Frankie Simonelli with 5.2 seconds remaining gave the Norfolk Admirals (16-26-4-0) a 3-2 decision over the South Carolina Stingrays (25-20-2-1) at the Norfolk Scope on Friday night.



Domenic Monardo and John Parker each scored goals for the Stingrays, while goaltender Steven Summerhays made a total of 31 saves in the defeat.



Norfolk opened the scoring with a goal in the first period by forward Ben Murphy to take a 1-0 lead. The Admirals carried the advantage into the first intermission.



Monardo tied the game at 1-1 for South Carolina in the second with his sixth goal of the year from Andrew Cherniwchan and Joey Leach. Cherniwchan set the forward free down the right wing into the Admirals’ end and Monardo, who has been red hot for the Rays, beat goaltender Philippe Desrosiers with a quick wrist shot at 7:52.



The Admirals re-took the lead and made it 2-1 at 11:27 of the second on a goal by forward Paul Rodrigues. The forward beat Summerhays with a backhand shot to give Norfolk their second lead of the game.



In the final minute of the frame, Parker scored his third goal in as many games for the Stingrays and evened the contest at 2-2 with just 36 seconds left. South Carolina out-shot Norfolk 16-5 in the second period.



A hard-fought third period saw opportunities for both sides, but neither were able to move out in front until the final seconds. Simonelli’s eighth of the year gave the Admirals the win in the waning moments of regulation. One assist on the play was credited to Norfolk forward Brodie Dupont.



Both teams finished at 0-for-1 on the power play during the game. Desrosiers earned the win for the Admirals by making 34 saves. The Stingrays finished with the higher shot total at 36 shots on net to Norfolk’s 34.



South Carolina returns home to face Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 p.m.



