Fire crews investigating house fire in McClellanville

The Awendaw Fire Department is investigating a house fire in McClellanville, they say.

The house house fire happened at 10680 North Hwy 17 near River Road and Gillette Road.

Fire officials arrived on scene to a single wide mobile home with flames coming out of the front door, they say.

The crews began an aggressive exterior attack and was able extinguish the bulk of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire is under investigation at this time.

All of Awendaw's fire crews were on scene, and the Georgetown County Fire Department assisted.

