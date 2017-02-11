Quantcast

Dispatch: City officials responding to car fire in downtown Charleston

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Leland Pinder Source: Leland Pinder
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters and police with the City of Charleston are currently responding to a car fire in downtown Charleston, according to dispatch.

The car fire took place near the intersection of East Bay Street and Exchange Street, they say.

Witnesses reported seeing one car on fire.

Police are redirecting traffic in the area at this time, and the road is currently blocked.

