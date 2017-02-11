Protesters rally nationwide to 'Defund Planned Parenthood'

People across the nation are protesting Planned Parenthood.



There were more than 200 protests including in Charleston to defund the non-profit.



Cheryle Freiberger is a Planned Parenthood Protester who is against abortions.



"We want people to understand that abortion really should be unthinkable that we really need to focus on real resources to help women in an unplanned pregnancy," Freiberger said.



She and others say they are praying and asking the government to take away Planned Parenthood's federal funds.



According to its 2014 - 2015 annual report the health center received $520 million in federal funds.



Malcolm Brennan is also against abortions.



"We came out here to speak up for women in crisis pregnancies who are sometimes tempted to commit abortion," Brennan said.



In 2014 Planned Parenthood conducted more than 300 thousand abortions accounting for 3 percent of its services.



"We're out here because we want to defund Planned Parenthood and redirect the money to comprehensive community health centers," Freiberger said.



Physician, Dr. Jane Kelly is against the movement.



"I do know a good bit about what Planned Parenthood does in providing care for indigent patients," Kelly said. "For people who are poor, people who have Medicaid people don't have any place to turn for care."



She says she sympathizes with those who want to make abortion illegal, but she fears a defunding of the nonprofit could stop contraceptive services that could lead to more unwanted pregnancies.



Tom Acker is also against abortions.



"Every child is a wanted child, every life is precious," Acker said. "The parents may not want the child, there are a lot of people that do."



Freiberger says she would like to see more 'life affirming' options for women.



"Women don't choose abortion, they have abortions because they feel they have no choice," Freiberger said.



