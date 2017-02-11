Clemson clipped at Cameron Indoor

Luke Kennard scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke held on to beat Clemson 64-62 on Saturday.



Playing less than 48 hours after an emotion-draining victory over No. 8 North Carolina on Thursday night, the Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) blew a 14-point lead in the second half and needed a stop at the buzzer to seal their fifth straight victory.



Shelton Mitchell had a career-high 23 points and Elijah Thomas finished with 15 for the Tigers (13-11, 3-9), who have lost three straight and haven't won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

