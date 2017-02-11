Man identified in fatal Goose Creek motorcycle accident

Police with the Goose Creek Police Department are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle.

Kyle Wayne Seagraves, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene by Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

On Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. Seagraves was struck by two vehicles on St. James Avenue. in Goose Creek while riding a motorcycle, according to Salisbury.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner and the Goose Creek Police Department.

