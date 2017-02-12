Braves trade for second baseman Brandon Phillips

The Atlanta Braves have traded for former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, the team announced Sunday.

Phillips, 35, is part of a three player trade that sent pitchers Andrew McKirahan and Carlos Portuondo to the Reds.

The Atlanta-native Phillips is signed through the upcoming season. He's a three-time all-star, four-time Gold Glove winner and is 137 hits shy of 2,000.