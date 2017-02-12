Braves trade for second baseman Brandon Phillips

The Atlanta Braves have traded for former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, the team announced Sunday.
Phillips, 35, is part of a three player trade that sent pitchers Andrew McKirahan and Carlos Portuondo to the Reds.
The Atlanta-native Phillips is signed through the upcoming season. He's a three-time all-star, four-time Gold Glove winner and is 137 hits shy of 2,000.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.