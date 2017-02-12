Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes opened on Ravenel Bridge after multi-vehicle wreck cleared

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

An accident involving three vehicles forced three southbound lanes closed on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Sunday afternoon, according to Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The crash involved "a rollover" and injuries were reported, they say.

At this time, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge is now open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

