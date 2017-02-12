Reports: President Trump to possibly visit Charleston on Friday, FAASTeam issues VIP notice

President Donald Trump could be visiting Charleston on Friday, according to CNN Aviation Editor Jon Ostrower.

In a tweet, Ostrower referenced CNN's Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny about President Trump visiting Boeing's facility.

From @jeffzeleny: @realDonaldTrump will visit Boeing's South Carolina facility on Friday, the first sitting President to do so. — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) February 11, 2017

On Sunday afternoon, the FAA Safety Team issued a VIP Notice for Friday. The notice read: "Notice: Expect VIP movement February 17, 2017 in the vicinity of Charleston, SC. Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement. The FAA recommends that all aircraft operators check NOTAMs OFTEN for mandatory airspace restrictions prior to operations within this region."

