Quantcast

Reports: President Trump to possibly visit Charleston on Friday, - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Reports: President Trump to possibly visit Charleston on Friday, FAASTeam issues VIP notice

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: The White House Source: The White House
Source: Kathleen Bergen/FAA Source: Kathleen Bergen/FAA
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

President Donald Trump could be visiting Charleston on Friday, according to CNN Aviation Editor Jon Ostrower.

In a tweet, Ostrower referenced CNN's Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny about President Trump visiting Boeing's facility.

On Sunday afternoon, the FAA Safety Team issued a VIP Notice for Friday. The notice read: "Notice: Expect VIP movement February 17, 2017 in the vicinity of Charleston, SC.  Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement.  The FAA recommends that all aircraft operators check NOTAMs OFTEN for  mandatory airspace restrictions prior to operations within this region."

At this time, we have reached out to the White House and Boeing for an official comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly