Stingrays beat Solar Bears 3-2

The South Carolina Stingrays (26-20-2-1) moved into a third place tie in the ECHL’s South Division standings with a 3-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (24-18-5-2) Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Domenic Monardo ran his point streak to six games with a first period goal and Andrew Cherniwchan had a goal and an assist in the contest which included the game winner. Goaltender Adam Carlson earned his eighth victory of the season with a 25-save performance.



Monardo’s tally was the lone goal of the opening period and came in the final minute at 19:21. Forward Rob Flick left a drop pass off to the Oakville, Ont. native, who scored for the third straight game by beating Orlando goaltender Ryan Massa with a wrist shot through the blocker side. Cherniwchan earned the second assist on the play for his fifth helper of the year.



The Solar Bears tied the game at 1-1 at 1:41 of the second frame on a goal by forward Patrick Watling and the game remained even until the third.



South Carolina regained the lead when Patrick Gaul deflected a puck past Massa that was shot by linemate John Parker. Gaul’s eighth tally of the year made it 2-1 at 2:05 of the final period and was also assisted by Kelly Zajac, who picked up his 36th helper of the year which leads the team.



However, just 1:35 later, Orlando evened the game at 2-2 on a short-handed goal by Brenden Miller.



The Stingrays got the last word later in the frame when Cherniwchan scored the game-winner from Colton Saucerman and Marcus Perrier during a 4-on-4 situation. Saucerman was deep in the offensive zone and worked the puck back to Cherniwchan on the point for a quick one-timer that went to the top right corner of the net.



Orlando had a few chances late in the contest to get back in the game, including a power play after South Carolina took a bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice. But the Solar Bears came up empty as Carlson and the Rays closed the door.



South Carolina was 0-for-7 on the power play, while Orlando also finished scoreless at 0-for-6 on the man-advantage. The Solar Bears out-shot the Rays 27-26 in the contest, with Massa making 23 saves.



South Carolina is back at home to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.