Friends remember 22-year-old killed in motorcycle accident in Goose Creek

Friends are remembering the life of 22-year-old Kyle Seagraves who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday night.



The Berkeley County Coroner says Seagraves was struck by two vehicles while riding his motorcycle on Saint James Boulevard in Goose Creek.



Josh Badgett was great friends with Kyle Seagraves more like brothers.



"Very loyal friend, no matter what I needed any of us needed he's right there with it no questions asked," Seagraves said.



They often spent time at Badgett's tattoo studio in Goose Creek, Rockstar Tattoo.



"We rode together for years and that's our safe space anytime you're stressed out or worried about something you get on the motorcycle and it's all gone," Badgett said.



Authorities say the accident happened at 7:30 last night in front of the Sonic. Seagraves was pronounced dead at the scene.



Braden Trego was Seagrave's roommate.



"I was actually driving by the accident and was the first one there," Trego said. "I knew once I saw the bike."



Trego is also a motorcyclist, he says he knows the risks of riding on the road.



"I fear it but at the same time it's freedom," Trego said.



They say they often spot distracted drivers.



"We lost a great kid...had a lot of potential in life and it was cut way too soon," Badgett said. "If everyone could just pay just a little more attention. If we could just save one person that's a big step."



Friends say Seagraves was a dog lover and worked in landscaping. He was planning on starting his own business soon.



"Pay attention when you're out there look for motorcycles," Trego said. "They're there and if you don't, once again, somebody is going to lose their brother their son their husband and we don't need that."



The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the accident. It has not released additional details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.