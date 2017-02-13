Quantcast

Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Schedule - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff Schedule

Boys Basketball

  • AAAAA (2/15)

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Ft.  Dorchester at West Florence

Wando at Irmo

Lexington at West Ashley

Stratford at Blythewood

Socastee at Summerville

  • AAAA (2/15)

Hartsville at Colleton Co. 

Darlington at Berkeley (2/14)

  • AAA (2/14)?

Lake City at Timberland

Waccamaw at Bishop England

  • AA (2/15)

Latta at Burke

Garrett at Silver Bluff

Academic Magnet at Calhoun Academy

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

  • A (2/14)

Hannah Pamplico at Charleston Math & Science

Lowcountry Leadership at East Clarendon

St. John's at C.E. Murray

Military Magnet (1st round bye)

Baptist Hill (1st round bye)

Girls Basketball

  • AAAAA (2/14)

South Florence at Goose Creek

Ashley Ridge at Carolina Forest

West Ashley at Irmo

Dutch Fork at Wando

James Island at Spring Valley

Socastee at Ft. Dorchester

  • AAAA (2/14)

Stall at Hartsville

Darlington at Berkeley

Colleton Co. at Crestwood

  • AAA (2/13)

Timberland at Loris

Hanahan at Dillon

Lake City at Bishop England

  • AA (2/14)

Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet

Andrews at Burke

North Charleston at Barnwell

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

  • A (2/13)

Hannah-Pamplico at Baptist Hill

Military Magnet at Green Sea Floyds

St. John's at Scotts Branch

Cross (1st round bye)

Palmetto Scholars (1st round bye)

Charleston Math & Science (1st round bye)

Powered by Frankly