Turning likes into profit: Facebook to host small business workshop in Charleston

With an influx of content on social media, business owners often find their posts lost in the shuffle.



On Monday, the largest social network will be in town to help.

A Facebook team will work with local small business leaders for the "Boost Your Business" seminar.

Organizers say the workshop's goal is to teach local business owners how to engage customers — turning likes into a profit.

There are currently 65 million businesses worldwide using Facebook and 80 percent of users are connected to at least one small business, according to the social media network.



Facebook is holding the event in recognition of Black History Month, but all small business are invited to learn.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. inside the Gaillard Center.

Attendees will want to be there by 9:30 a.m. to register and get a seat.

Senator Tim Scott, a former small business owner himself, will kick off the event.



