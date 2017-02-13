Turning likes into profit: Facebook to host small business workshop in Charleston

Four Goose Creek residents were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>
Four Goose Creek residents were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are continuing to follow leads in the search for a missing 78-year-old man.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are continuing to follow leads in the search for a missing 78-year-old man.More >>