Crews respond to reported fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch confirms Charleston's fire department responded to a structure fire overnight.

A blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Norview Drive off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, according to dispatchers. 

Details on the fire are limited. The Charleston Fire Department was not immediately available for comment. 

This story is developing.

