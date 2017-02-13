Woman charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Four Goose Creek family members were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
The Charleston County School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a Mount Pleasant elementary school principal's controversial resignation letter.More >>
Orangeburg County deputies are searching for three persons of interest believed to have stolen a vehicle and were later involved in a gunfight during a home invasion.More >>
Happy Bessinger's Barbecue Month! Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg paid tribute to the longtime West Ashley restaurant with a proclamation Wednesday.More >>
