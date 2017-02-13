Woman charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A driver in a crash that killed a motorcyclist over the weekend has been charged with failure to yield right of way, Goose Creek Assistant Chief of Police Maj. John Grainger says.

The woman will be tried in Goose Creek Municipal Court.

Authorities say the accident happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Saint James Avenue

Witnesses told officers they saw the woman's Ford Mustang turn left onto U.S. Hwy 176, hitting a motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled across lanes of traffic, continuing into the westbound lanes where it was hit by another vehicle, according to an incident report.

Kyle Seagraves, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined Seagraves was not wearing a helmet, Grainger said. Investigators do not suspect alcohol or speeding to be factors in the collision.

