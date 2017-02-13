Father to Father expands with new Lowcountry locations

A nonprofit to help support dads in need is expanding its footprint in the Lowcountry. Father to Father, Inc. serves approximately 150 fathers a year in the Charleston area and celebrated its two newest locations Monday.



“We are a fatherhood program, providing fatherhood services to fathers who really want to be a part of their children’s lives want to be in their children’s lives,” Father to Father Exec. Dir. William Jenkins said. “But there are so many barriers they have to face, issues like child support, visitation, employment so what we do is help the fathers overcome those barriers.”



The nonprofit has operated in the Lowcountry since 1998, helping local dads with personal development; parenting; job readiness training as well as offering other resources for families. Jenkins said new locations like the North Charleston facility on Woodbine Ave. will help the nonprofit expand it services while reaching more dads with services.



“We hope that this facility will serve as a hub not only for fatherhood services, but we're looking at Trident literacy to provide educational assistance to the fathers,” Jenkins said, adding Dept. of Social Services could also be part of future expansion.



“The move to this new facility will enable Father to Father to better serve fathers and families of the Lowcountry and to continue strengthening families through father engagement as they have for the past 16 years,” said Pat Littlejohn, executive director of the S.C. Center for Fathers and Families. Father to Father is one of 17 fatherhood program centers serving 33 counties throughout the state, supported by the center.



In addition to the 7,000 square foot North Charleston site, Father to Father is also opening a new location in Moncks Corner (255 N. Highway 52)

to serve Berkeley County parents.

For more program information, visit Father to Father online at www.fathertofatherinc.com.



