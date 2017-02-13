Authorities investigating after W. Ashley home set on fire for the 2nd time

Authorities are investigating after someone set fire to a West Ashley home for the second time this year.

The fire happened at a home on Norview Drive early Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just after 1:30 a.m. reporting the fire.

"Firefighters arrived within five minutes and reported visible fire coming from the rear corner of the home," CFD officials said.

According to authorities, firefighters recognized the structure from a previous fire on Jan. 23, 2017 and knew the home was unsafe to enter.

Emergency crews quickly quickly extinguished the fire.

"Members from the Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set," CFD officials said."The fire damage from this event was confined to a bedroom area at the rear of the house."

The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are both investigating this fire and the one in January.

"Investigators are seeking information from anyone in the area of 76 Norview Drive between midnight and 1:30 AM on Monday, February 13th, 2017," CFD officials said."Please call the Fire Marshal Division at 843-577-1687 with any information or Crime Stopper of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111."

Emergency responders from Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.