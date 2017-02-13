C of C's Riller grabs 4th CAA Rookie of the Week award

College of Charleston men’s basketball redshirt freshman guard Grant Riller continues on an exceptional rookie campaign earning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.

Riller shared the weekly honor from the conference office with Delaware freshman guard Ryan Daly. He was previously tabbed CAA Rookie of the Week on Nov. 14, Jan. 16 and Jan. 30.

Last week, Riller averaged a team-leading 22.5 points per game, while shooting 72% from the floor. He recorded a team-best 26 points on 11-of-14 field-goal shooting at William & Mary on Feb. 11 and tallied 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting versus Northeastern on Feb. 9.

Riller, who was 4-of-8 from three-point range last week, has reached double figures in 11-straight league games and has topped the 20-point mark in four of his past six outings. He currently ranks No. 15 among CAA scoring leaders (13.7 ppg) and fifth in free-throw percentage (80%).