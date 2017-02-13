Deputies: Missing Adams Run teen found safe

Charleston County deputies say an 18-year-old Adams Run woman reported missing by her family has been located.

The teen was reported missing on Feb. 7, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

Her mother told deputies the teen left their home and had not been heard from after reportedly walking down a road and getting into a mysterious car, according to an incident report.

Her family had been concerned because the teen suffered from some health issues and they had not been able to make contact with her via her cell phone.

She is now back at home with her family, Watson said.

