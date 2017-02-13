Quantcast

Emergency crews clear accident involving overturned car in Ladson

LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an accident involving an overturned car in Ladson. 

The accident was in the area of Treeland Drive and College Park Road, according to Highway Patrol

Injuries were involved. 

The accident happened around 3:29 p.m.

