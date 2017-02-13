No injuries reported following motorcycle fire near Northwoods Mall

Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a chase in Charleston which authorities say ended with the suspects' stolen truck crashing into another vehicle and into a utility pole.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a chase in Charleston which authorities say ended with the suspects' stolen truck crashing into another vehicle and into a utility pole.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting between two juveniles who were injured in the incident in West Ashley.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting between two juveniles who were injured in the incident in West Ashley.More >>
Authorities released 911 calls made after a student at a West Ashley school was discovered in a retention pond Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities released 911 calls made after a student at a West Ashley school was discovered in a retention pond Tuesday morning.More >>
Four Goose Creek family members were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>
Four Goose Creek family members were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>