No injuries reported following motorcycle fire near Northwoods Mall

The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
The Charleston County School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a Mount Pleasant elementary school principal's controversial resignation letter.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a chase in Charleston which authorities say ended with the suspects' stolen truck crashing into another vehicle and into a utility pole.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a chase in Charleston which authorities say ended with the suspects' stolen truck crashing into another vehicle and into a utility pole.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting between two juveniles who were injured in the incident in West Ashley.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting between two juveniles who were injured in the incident in West Ashley.More >>
Authorities released 911 calls made after a student at a West Ashley school was discovered in a retention pond Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities released 911 calls made after a student at a West Ashley school was discovered in a retention pond Tuesday morning.More >>