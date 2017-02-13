Quantcast

No injuries reported following motorcycle fire near Northwoods M

No injuries reported following motorcycle fire near Northwoods Mall

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Source: Picture provided Source: Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

No injuries were reported following a motorcycle fire near Northwoods Mall. 

The fire was reported in the median of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northwoods Boulevard, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

Authorities say by the time firefighters arrived the fire was out. 

