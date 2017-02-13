Police investigating after 17-year-old girl shot in North Charleston

Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in North Charleston Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Hyde Avenue.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers located a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to NCPD officials, two people have been detained for questioning.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Officers have closed a portion of the street as authorities investigate.

A helicopter was spotted assisting investigators.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.