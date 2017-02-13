Officers searching for driver following fatal hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall

Authorities are searching for a driver following a fatal hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall on Monday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the mall's parking lot near the food court for a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was transported from the scene and later died from his injuries.

NCPD officials said a preliminary information revealed a truck was traveling through the parking lot where the victim was located and continued traveling in front of the food court toward Rivers Avenue.

"A description of the driver/suspect was given as a female possibly white or Hispanic with brown hair," NCPD officials said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Viewers had earlier reported a serious accident at the mall, stating that the incident appeared to be serious.

A witness told Live 5 News earlier that the victim appeared to be in bad condition.

