High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/13)

Here's a list of girls high school basketball scores from around the Lowcountry Monday night.

Girls Basketball

AAA



Bishop England 79, Lake City 26 - Katie Cullum had 26 points while Rhetta Moore added 17 as the Bishops improve to 20-3 on the season with a 1st round victory. They'll host Strom Thurmond in the 2nd round on Thursday.



Dillon 45, Hanahan 15



Loris 62, Timberland 59

A

Hannah-Pamplico 58, Baptist Hill 38

Green Sea Floyds 70, Military Magnet 26