High School Basketball Playoff Scores (2/13)

Here's a list of girls high school basketball scores from around the Lowcountry Monday night.
Girls Basketball
AAA
Bishop England 79, Lake City 26 - Katie Cullum had 26 points while Rhetta Moore added 17 as the Bishops improve to 20-3 on the season with a 1st round victory. They'll host Strom Thurmond in the 2nd round on Thursday.
Dillon 45, Hanahan 15
Loris 62, Timberland 59
A
Hannah-Pamplico 58, Baptist Hill 38
Green Sea Floyds 70, Military Magnet 26
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.