Charleston City Council to discuss resolution on I-526 completion project

Charleston City Council will meet to discuss their support of Charleston County on the funding of the extension of Interstate 526 onto James and Johns Island Tuesday.

The state has set aside $420 million for the project, but the total cost is expected to be about $750 million. Charleston County would be responsible for the rest.

On Monday, the Charleston Area Transportation Study committee voted to support the project and commit some funding for it. They did not specify how much money they would contribute – but said up to $200 million could be available.

The County has a March 14 meeting set with the State Infrastructure Bank in which they'll discuss specifics on what funding they'll be providing as well.

