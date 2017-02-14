Rezoning of Crowfield Blvd. up for consideration at Goose Creek City Council meeting

Goose Creek City Council members will meet to discuss zoning ordinance changes Tuesday.

Crowfield Boulevard is one area up for discussion.

A proposed change would amend the area across from the Hamlets neighborhood near Stratford High School from light industrial to planned development.

This rezoning will allow for more development on the tract of land, and that has some people concerned.

Some residents are critical of the change, saying the amendment would allow almost anything to be built there — such as a new apartment complex.

City Council will meet at City Hall at 7 p.m.

