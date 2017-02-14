NCPD: Teenage boy playing with gun hits, wounds girl

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with having a gun and discharging it while underage after a teenage girl was shot.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Hyde Avenue Monday evening to find a 17-year-old girl sitting in the driver's seat of her Jeep, suffering a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

After an investigation, detectives determined the 15-year-old was playing with a black gun and unloaded it while standing next to the girl, accidentally hitting her in the leg.

The boy was booked at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

