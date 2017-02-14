North Charleston Police investigating early morning gas station robbery

Quantcast

By Paris Hall, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police responded to a reported armed robbery early Tuesday morning. 

Authorities say a call came from a Circle K on the 2200 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 2 a.m.

An employee told authorities a man went into the store wearing a camouflage paintball mask, showed a firearm and demanded money. 

Police say the security footage shows the suspect wearing a white undershirt and presenting a black handgun with an orange slide.

After receiving all the money from the register, he fled the scene on foot, police said.

