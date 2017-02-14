Site ranks Charleston among top 25 most romantic cities in America

Just in times for Valentine's Day, a website ranked the Holy City among the nation's most romantic cities.

OpenTable, which provides restaurant reservations, released its 2017 for most romantic cities.

A release stated the rankings are based on three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated "romantic" in OpenTable diner reviews, the percentage of tables seated for two and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine's Day in 2016.

Charleston ranked seventh place in the list. Nearby Savannah ranked in third place. Charlotte came in 11th and Atlanta was in 25th place.

Charleston was the only South Carolina city to make the list.

