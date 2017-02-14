Flood disaster assistance still available for Berkeley County residents

Assistance is still available for low-income residents who need help with repairs to their homes damaged by the 2015 flood.

Residents in Berkeley County can speak with someone in person Wednesday.

A representative with the South Carolina Department of Disaster Recovery will be at the Hanahan Library on Old Murray Court from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply for flood assistance is April 30. Find more details here.



