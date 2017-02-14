Goose Creek Police searching for stolen forklift.

Goose Creek Police searching for owner of the vehicle used in forklift theft. (Source: Goose Creek Police Department)

Goose Creek Police Department is looking for the owner of a vehicle used in a theft.

A blue Henie 5519 Telescopic Forklift was stolen on Jan. 29, shortly after 8 p.m. from a construction site near Lowes in Goose Creek, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the vehicle shown in the surveillance photo or the location of the forklift to contact either Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Investigator Hart at 843-863-5200 ext. 2355.

