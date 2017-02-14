President Trump will be in the Lowcountry Friday, the White House confirms

The first 787-10 is seen in final assembly at Boeing South Carolina. (Source: Boeing)

President Donald Trump will visit the Lowcountry this week to celebrate the debut of Boeing's newest plane, the White House confirms.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made the following comment at his daily press briefing Tuesday:

Looking ahead to Friday, the President will travel to Charleston, South Carolina to attend the roll out of the first 787-10 Dreamliner. This visit will give the president the opportunity to celebrate a huge milestone for thousands of employees at Boeing, America's number one exporter and the millions of American workers involved in aerospace. This trip has been months in the making and we're thrilled to celebrate the roll out of this amazing plane.

"Boeing has a long tradition of welcoming Presidents to our facilities," Gordon Johndroe, Vice President of Communications at The Boeing Company said Tuesday. "We welcome the opportunity to show President Trump the newest Boeing airplane, made exclusively in Charleston, South Carolina."

The 787-10 has received 149 orders from nine customers across the globe, according to Boeing. The airplane begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to customers starting in 2018.

Gov. Henry McMaster will also be in attendance Friday, according to the Governor's Office.

