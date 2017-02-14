Deputies investigating after body found in wooded area

Charleston County deputies are investigating a body found Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a wooded area on Highway 78 shortly before 1 p.m., according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Highway 78 after a person walking the area found a body in a the woods off of the highway.

A report states the body was found inside a camping tent that was inside a larger tent.

This area is known to be frequented by homeless people, Maj. Eric Watson said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim, according to Watson.

