Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall

Parking lot at Northwoods Mall where a man was hit by a car and killed (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.

Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton said Billy Vaughan, 45, of North Charleston died at 2:31 p.m. at Roper Northwoods Hospital from his injuries.

Shortly after 3 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the mall's parking lot near the food court for a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

NCPD officials said a preliminary information revealed a truck was traveling through the parking lot where the victim was located and continued traveling in front of the food court toward Rivers Avenue.

"A description of the driver/suspect was given as a female possibly white or Hispanic with brown hair," NCPD officials said.

A spokesperson with Northwoods Mall released the following statement and reads in part:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, his family and friends who have been affected by this tragedy during this difficult time. We are deeply sorry for their loss and hope for a quick resolution for them.”

As of Tuesday morning no new information was available from police.

Authorities continues to investigate.

