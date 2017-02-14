Residents opposed to having new Waffle House in North Charleston neighborhood

The land where the Waffle House is expected to be built. (Source: Live 5)

A North Charleston community is saying no to a new Waffle House in their neighborhood

The restaurant is scheduled to be built at the corner of Sumner Avenue and Paulson Street in Charleston Farms.

Not everyone is ready to roll out the welcome mat.

"Who wants a restaurant in their front yard?" Charleston Farms neighborhood president Dave Crane said Tuesday.

The plans call for two entrance and exit points into the Waffle House parking lot, one on Sumner Avenue and the other on Paulson Street.

There are only three houses on Paulson. Ida Draper has lived there for 34 years and fears her quiet street won't be quiet when the restaurant opens.

"It won't help to have a 24-hour place for people to go after two o'clock," Draper said.

Crane has another concern.

"The traffic is the biggest factor," Crane said. "Traffic is going to be horrendous, it already at Sumner and North Rhett. Anyone that lives in the area trying to get to work at seven o'clock in the morning headed towards 526 knows how hard it is to do."

Both Crane and Draper would like to see the Waffle House move the entrance to North Rhett, but know that may not happen.

A spokesman for Mayor Keith Summey said Summey has reached out to the developer in hopes the Waffle House will be a good neighbor and reconsider their site plan since they are only required to have one entrance and exit point for cars.

Crane says he's not giving up.

"It's an uphill battle. We've got three residents on the street, Paulson, but we've got an entire community," Crane said.

A Waffle House spokeswoman said the project is in the early stages of development and no other details are available.

