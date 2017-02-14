Quantcast

Several fire departments battling Moncks Corner brush fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Live 5 News Web Staff
MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -

Several fire departments are continuing to battle a brush fire in Moncks Corner where about 200 acres have burned. 

The fire was reported shortly after noon Tuesday in the area of Cooper Store Road.

The fire was initially was believed to involve five or six acres, a fire department spokesperson said.

Eight fire departments are currently on scene. 

