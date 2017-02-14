Charleston police searching for thief driving stolen vehicle

Charleston police officers are searching for a thief driving a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday at 1:35 p.m., a Camry was stolen on Ashley River Road.

According to police, the vehicle was last seen traveling on Ashley River Road towards downtown Charleston.

CPD officials describe the suspect as a white male with straight black hair and has a unique tattoo on the back left calf.

The stolen vehicle is a grey, 2012 Toyota Camry with SC tags MFC 535.

If you recognize him, or know the whereabouts of the vehicle, you are asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

