Police arrest Moncks Corner woman for fatal hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall

Investigators have arrested a Moncks Corner woman for a fatal hit-and-run at Northwoods Mall.

The North Charleston Police Department charged 47-year-old Helen Ann Williams with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Court records state Williams was out on bond for burglary at the time of the incident.

According to police, the suspect and the deceased victim had known each other for more than 10 years.

Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton said Billy Vaughan, 45, of North Charleston died on Monday at 2:31 p.m. at Roper Northwoods Hospital from his injuries.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the Monday incident was found in Moncks Corner at a home on Fairlawn Drive overnight.

Neighbors say the vehicle was parked on the lawn

"I noticed there were a lot of cops driving back and forth yesterday afternoon into the evening time," said Ashley Mullins who lives near where the truck was found."There was a lot more presence. Then I noticed some posted at the end of the street when I went to go to work today."

Mullins says she doesn't know the people who live in the home very well, but says there haven't been any major disturbances.

Williams was found at the home in Moncks Corner with the assistance of the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Authorities say Williams then made contact with police and came into NCPD headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

She is expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

North Charleston police are continuing the investigation.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, North Charleston police officers responded to the mall's parking lot near the food court for a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

NCPD officials said a preliminary information revealed a truck was traveling through the parking lot where the victim was located and continued traveling in front of the food court toward Rivers Avenue.

A spokesperson with Northwoods Mall released the following statement and reads in part:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, his family and friends who have been affected by this tragedy during this difficult time. We are deeply sorry for their loss and hope for a quick resolution for them.”

Viewers had reported at the time of the incident that the victim had serious injuries and that police were actively investigating the scene.

According to court records, Williams has been jailed in Charleston County at least 16 times since 1998.

She's had several prior arrests for criminal domestic violence.

