Valentine's Day rally for town hall with senators

Groups Indivisible Charleston and MoveOn.org joined together Tuesday at U.S. Senators’ local Charleston offices in hopes of getting a date on the lawmakers' calendar.



"It's kind of tongue in cheek choosing Valentine's Day,” Jeanine Cafaro said. “We're asking for a date for a town hall date."



The groups gathered at both Scott’s North Charleston office as well as Graham’s Mt. Pleasant headquarters to rally and request face time with the lawmakers. Cafaro said the group wants to share constituents’ concerns on a range of issues.



"From the re-working and the repealing of the ACA act to just every cabinet position that has been so far appointed,” Cafaro said. Other group members carried signs opposing President’s Trump’s controversial travel ban while some elaborated on Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election.



Barbara Fry has attended prior rallies on “Resist Trump Tuesday.” She said Graham sat down with local media Monday to answer questions and should give residents the "same courtesy he did the press."



"There are a lot of people that are concerned about Trump's agenda,” Fry said. “There are a lot of ideological issues at stake so while it may seem like a bipartisan issue I think the majority of people want to here better things from the president."



Both Senator Scott and Senator Graham’s offices were approached for comment after Tuesday’s rally. A spokesperson for Sen. Graham said there’s no announcement to make regarding a town hall at this time.

Sen. Scott's office released the following statement:

"Throughout his four years in the Senate, Senator Scott has visited every county in South Carolina every year. He encourages constituents to contact his office, and looks forward to connecting with folks from across the state through a variety of different events, meetings, and forums. Earlier this week in Charleston he had the great honor of visiting a children’s hospital to spend time with some of their amazing patients and he also took part in a “Boost Your Business” seminar advertised and open to the public. There are many ways to reach and interact with hardworking Americans in S.C., and Sen. Scott is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to engage with them."



Rep. Mark Sanford is scheduled to hold a Town Hall Saturday, Feb. 18 at Mt. Pleasant Town Hall. According to the congressman’s Facebook page, the event is being held in conjunction with Indivisible Charleston and will start at 9 a.m.



