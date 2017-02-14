Federal judge will share Roof trial documents with attorneys in state trial

A federal judge will share court documents about the man convicted in the Charleston church shooting with attorneys in the state trial.

Dylann Roof, 22, was convicted on 33 federal charges in December in the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. He was sentenced to death in January on those charges.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel issued an order Tuesday stating documents relating to Roof's competency hearings will be shared under seal with both the state prosecutor and Roof's state defense team. The order states the documents are being shared so state lawyers will not have to repeat some of the examinations already performed in the federal trial.

The document also states Roof's competency hearing documents will remain sealed from public view until further notice.

Roof faces 13 state charges, which include nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and a weapons charge.

