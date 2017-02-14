Illinois teen extradited to Berkeley Co. to face child sex assault charges

An Illinois teenager has been extradited to Berkeley County to face charges that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say 17-year-old Curtis Allen Fussell of New Windsor, IL was transported to Berkeley County this week where he was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Fussell was being sought for charges originating from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Jan. 18, 2017, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Task Force and detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the arrest of Fussell.

"He was arrested in Illinois and held for Berkeley County until his extradition could be arranged," BCSO officials said.

A report states that Fussell is accused of the sexual battery of a 13-year-old child on Dec. 31, 2016 at an address in Berkeley County.

"Fussell is further accused that during the assault he placed his hand over the victim’s mouth to 'subdue any verbal outcry,' BCSO officials said.

