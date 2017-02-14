High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/14)

Boys Basketball

AAAA

Berkeley 50, Darlington 42 - L.A. Beckett had a team high 14 points as the Stags overcame a 14 point deficit at halftime to advance to the 2nd round. They'll face the winner of Myrtle Beach and Dreher on Saturday.

AAA

Bishop England 49, Waccamaw 48 - Leo Albano hit the go-ahead free throw with .3 seconds left to lift BE to the victory. The Battling Bishops will host Strom Thurmond on Friday in the 2nd round.

Timberland 49, Lake City 46 - The Wolves will travel to Brookland-Cayce for the 2nd round on Friday.

A

CE Murray 69, St. John's 59

Hannah-Pamplico 48, Charleston Charter Math & Science 46

East Clarendon 55, Low Country Prep 43

Girls Basketball

AAAAA

Goose Creek 64, South Florence 21 - The Gators will host Lexington on Friday

Carolina Forest 59, Ashley Ridge 31

Irmo 45, West Ashley 25

Spring Valley 81, James Island 46

Socastee 56, Ft. Dorchester 45

Dutch Fork 43, Wando 42

AAAA

Hartsville 70, Stall 31

Darlington 37, Berkeley 23

Crestwood 57, Colleton Co. 16

A

Burke 48, Andrews 24

Woodland 31, Allendale-Fairfax 29