High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/14)

Boys Basketball
Berkeley 50, Darlington 42 - L.A. Beckett had a team high 14 points as the Stags overcame a 14 point deficit at halftime to advance to the 2nd round. They'll face the winner of Myrtle Beach and Dreher on Saturday.
Bishop England 49, Waccamaw 48 - Leo Albano hit the go-ahead free throw with .3 seconds left to lift BE to the victory. The Battling Bishops will host Strom Thurmond on Friday in the 2nd round.
Timberland 49, Lake City 46 - The Wolves will travel to Brookland-Cayce for the 2nd round on Friday.
CE Murray 69, St. John's 59
Hannah-Pamplico 48, Charleston Charter Math & Science 46
East Clarendon 55, Low Country Prep 43
Girls Basketball
Goose Creek 64, South Florence 21 - The Gators will host Lexington on Friday
Carolina Forest 59, Ashley Ridge 31
Irmo 45, West Ashley 25
Spring Valley 81, James Island 46
Socastee 56, Ft. Dorchester 45
Dutch Fork 43, Wando 42
Hartsville 70, Stall 31
Darlington 37, Berkeley 23
Crestwood 57, Colleton Co. 16
Burke 48, Andrews 24
Woodland 31, Allendale-Fairfax 29
