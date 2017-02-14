BCSD: Former chief financial officer took nearly $400k in funds

Meeting on Tuesday where board members revealed that the former CFO took nearly $400,000. (Source: Live 5 News)

Berkeley County School District officials say nearly $400,000 was taken from the district by the former chief financial officer.

The board revealed the information during a meeting Tuesday night where board members also voted to fire its accounting firm and called for an audit.

Brantley Thomas, who had been employed with the district since 1993, was terminated last week.

Board members say 10 large refund checks which were issued to the district were converted by Thomas to cashier's checks and then deposited into Thomas' own account at his bank.

The checks totaled $382,251.61 and date back to July 12, 2012.

According to board members, Thomas confessed to the incidents.

"We have concerns that there may be further amounts misappropriated and are committed to getting to the bottom to discover any and all wrongdoing," BCSD officials said in a statement Tuesday night.

Thomas' termination comes after the district's bank, Wells Fargo, requested a meeting with the district's legal counsel, BCSD officials, and the FBI, said BCSD spokesperson Katie Orvin said.

District officials were informed of an investigation into criminal misconduct by Thomas, and based on that information, Thomas was terminated and an emergency meeting of the school board was called.

The Berkeley County School District has cooperated with the FBI and will continue to do so, Orvin said.

